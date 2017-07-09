Search continues for missing Gladstone man

POLICE have renewed their call for public help to find missing South Gladstone man Leslie Shulze.

Mr Shulze, 69, was last seen by his family on the afternoon of Sunday, June 18.

He was spotted by a member of the public at Yaralla Sports Club at three quarters past midnight later that night, early on Monday, June 19.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

An intensive search for Mr Shulze entered its second day yesterday, with police on motorbikes scouring areas of the town's outskirts near Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

Police previously searched bushland along Meegan Rd at Callemondah off Red Rover Rd on Thursday, using motorbikes, ATVs and at least one four-wheel drive in what they described as "a process of elimination”.

"We've sought assistance from the water police for the search, and that search is ongoing,” Detective Acting Inspector Paul Elliott told The Observer yesterday.

"What we are also doing is renewing our appeal for information from the public, in particular between midnight and 10am on June 19,” Acting Insp Elliott said.

"We've had some community response so far but we would like to see a lot more.

"This is just a reminder that if people have information, even if they might think it is trivial, it could be very important to our investigation, and we urge them to contact us.”

Police are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have dashcam footage from June 19 through to the next day.

Mr Shulze was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, black shorts and thongs when he was last spotted.

His silver Toyota Camry with Queensland registration 797 DXO has also not been seen since.

Anyone who has seen Mr Shulze or may have any information about his disappearance or where- abouts can call Policelink on 131 444, Gladstone police station on 4971 3222 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.