Seamers set to contend

CRICKET: A text message from CQ Seamers coach Jason Wells was all it took for The Glen young gun Harry Rideout to get excited.

Today, Rideout will make his debut for reigning Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge champions Seamers against Wide Bay Flames at 6.30pm in Bundaberg.

Rideout will join fellow debutant Waqar Yunus and the pair will have their seasoned The Glen teammates Jason Seng and CQ Seamers captain Sam Lowry to lead the way.

“I was pretty surprised but am keen for the challenge and to step up,” Rideout said.

The left-armed quick said he could open the bowling or be first change.

Rideout said he’d had a solid preseason.

“I did about three months of preseason and also went to Darwin to play for Queensland Country,” he said.

Rideout played two games in the 62 Sports Club T20 Club Bash preseason competition in Rockhampton and admitted he didn’t bowl at his best, but he did in the season proper opening match against Rockhampton Brothers.

Rideout took 3-21 off six overs in the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge round one match.

“I feel like I’m stronger and bowling quicker than last season,” he said.

Yunus will enter tonight’s game in form after racking up 53 runs in the first Cap Challenge game.

He spent the past two seasons playing in Brisbane’s Premier League for Western Suburbs but is back in Gladstone full time.

“It was a high level of cricket and played against the best players in the state,” Yunus said.

That experience with Western Suburbs will stand Yunus in good stead for tonight and the weekend.

“It will give us the opportunity to up our game against the best,” he said.

Skipper Lowry believed the team would be well-equipped to cover the loss of experienced players Aaron Harmsworth, Mark O’Keefe, Justin Peacock and Ben Milne.

“I think we are actually stronger with the inclusion of Harry and Waqar,” he said.

“All of our players can bat and bowl as well as field really well.”

Games will be streamed live on the Bulls Masters Facebook and website pages.