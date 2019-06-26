Seagulls club legend is a cut above the rest

CLUB LEGEND: Tannum Sands Seagulls volunteer Barry Nugent on the club's new ride-on mower.

CLUB LEGEND: Tannum Sands Seagulls volunteer Barry Nugent on the club's new ride-on mower. Matt Taylor GLA260619MOW

RUGBY LEAGUE: You will see him doing odd jobs that include mowing the Barry Nugent Fields most weeks.

He's been doing this for 30 years and the man himself, Barry Nugent, says it's something he enjoys.

Tannum Sands Seagulls volunteer Barry Nugent on the club's new ride-on mower, alongside (L-R) Councillor Glenn Churchill, Jon Althaus and Julie Maeyke. Matt Taylor GLA260619MOW

"I had just moved over here from Moura in 1989 and my son had started to play for Gladstone Wallabys," Nugent said.

"When he turned 16, he started playing for Tannum Seagulls A-grade."

Nugent became the club's first-ever first-aid officer, something that was born from a serious injury in the early 1960s.

"I played for Canberra in Group 8 back in 1963-64 and the following year I joined the army and played for the national services team," he said.

"I played against New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria and also France in 1964.

"I did my knee and that was the last time I played league. That is why I tuned into sports medicine."

The playing fields at the Tannum Seagulls precinct were named Barry Nugent Fields five years ago and it's something the man himself cherishes.

"I'm very honoured to have the fields named after me," Nugent said.

"The club has comradeship and it's a family club and always for the families."

After yesterday's handy rain, Nugent will be on the brand new mower from Calliope Rural Traders.

It was purchased using part of a government grant.

Calliope Rural Traders small motors manager Jon Althaus said it was the least his business could do.

"I'm proud to be associated and it's a big buzz to help out the club," Althaus said.

"I know what it's like to keep the clubs going and we also put in $2000 of extras on top."

Nugent has plenty of time to get his fields of dreams up to scratch ahead of the next game because the Gladstone Rugby League has a bye this weekend.

Tannum Seagulls will host Gladstone Wallabys on July 7 at 3pm and the other GRL game will be between Calliope Roosters and Gladstone Brothers on July 6 at Calliope at 7pm.