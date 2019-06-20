Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ARTISTIC LEARNING: CQU Dr Emma Jackson holding a far eastern curlew sculpture with artist Margaret Worthington displaying an eel seagrass sculpture for the Seagrass Seascapes art display.
ARTISTIC LEARNING: CQU Dr Emma Jackson holding a far eastern curlew sculpture with artist Margaret Worthington displaying an eel seagrass sculpture for the Seagrass Seascapes art display. Glen Porteous
News

Seagrass with a twist with creative Crow St display

by Glen Porteous
20th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Seagrass Seascapes unique exhibition combining art, science and marine biology has its official opening tonight at Crow Street Creative.

The collaboration of Central Queensland University seagrass specialist Dr Emma Jackson and multi-media artist Margaret Worthington has created an artistic science display about the importance of Gladstone's distinct seagrass habitat.

Dr Jackson said working with Ms Worthington was a great combination of seagrass ecology and art sculptures.

"Through a collaboration between artist and ecologist, aluminium sculptures projected with images of the life in seagrass meadows capture the beauty of these plants, whilst sending messages about their taxonomy, ecology and benefit to humans,” Dr Jackson said.

Ms Worthington's artwork is a reflection of the environmental message Dr Jackson wants to get across to visitors.

"This artwork gives it another dimension and tells the story of the seagrass and its importance to the region's ecology,” Ms Worthington said.

The aluminium modelled sculptures cover the five different subtropical seagrass species and were fabricated by Clive Rouse.

Supported by the Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership's Citizen Science Program, the exhibition promotes Gladstone's seagrass landscapes and gives the public a chance to get involved in seagrass restoration research.

The exhibition opens tonight at 6pm and continues until July 12. It is open Monday to Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

central queensland university cqu cquiniversity crow street creative margaret worthington
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Students threaten stand-off after popular teacher sacked

    premium_icon Students threaten stand-off after popular teacher sacked

    News A STUDENT stand-off over a teacher sacking has threatened to fracture a Gladstone school.

    'Silly mistake' on road costs motorist $700

    premium_icon 'Silly mistake' on road costs motorist $700

    News Police were called to a single vehicle crash

    • 20th Jun 2019 7:34 AM
    'Mortified': Motorist had few drinks before Boyne crash

    premium_icon 'Mortified': Motorist had few drinks before Boyne crash

    News Court hears man was under influence during round-a-bout crash

    • 20th Jun 2019 7:36 AM
    RedThorn takes the covers off

    premium_icon RedThorn takes the covers off

    News New band to rock Kev Broome Stadium this Saturday night

    • 20th Jun 2019 8:45 AM