Seagrass with a twist with creative Crow St display

ARTISTIC LEARNING: CQU Dr Emma Jackson holding a far eastern curlew sculpture with artist Margaret Worthington displaying an eel seagrass sculpture for the Seagrass Seascapes art display.

ARTISTIC LEARNING: CQU Dr Emma Jackson holding a far eastern curlew sculpture with artist Margaret Worthington displaying an eel seagrass sculpture for the Seagrass Seascapes art display. Glen Porteous

THE Seagrass Seascapes unique exhibition combining art, science and marine biology has its official opening tonight at Crow Street Creative.

The collaboration of Central Queensland University seagrass specialist Dr Emma Jackson and multi-media artist Margaret Worthington has created an artistic science display about the importance of Gladstone's distinct seagrass habitat.

Dr Jackson said working with Ms Worthington was a great combination of seagrass ecology and art sculptures.

"Through a collaboration between artist and ecologist, aluminium sculptures projected with images of the life in seagrass meadows capture the beauty of these plants, whilst sending messages about their taxonomy, ecology and benefit to humans,” Dr Jackson said.

Ms Worthington's artwork is a reflection of the environmental message Dr Jackson wants to get across to visitors.

"This artwork gives it another dimension and tells the story of the seagrass and its importance to the region's ecology,” Ms Worthington said.

The aluminium modelled sculptures cover the five different subtropical seagrass species and were fabricated by Clive Rouse.

Supported by the Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership's Citizen Science Program, the exhibition promotes Gladstone's seagrass landscapes and gives the public a chance to get involved in seagrass restoration research.

The exhibition opens tonight at 6pm and continues until July 12. It is open Monday to Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.