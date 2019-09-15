PHOTOS: Seagals in own league after another grand final win

Prue Hair about to get the pass

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was a game in which both coaches admitted both teams deserved to win.

Steaming is Hannah Geesu

And fortunately for Tannum Seagals, on the back of resilient defence and brilliance of best-on-ground Amy-Lee Pople and Hannah Geesu (two tries), the women from Tannum took out the Intercity Bundaberg-Gladstone Women's Competition 8-8 against Brothers.

There were big hits, vice-like tackles and off course the two matchwinning tries from Geesu.

She scored one in each half to be the menace for Brothers' defence.

Pure emotion after Seagals win : Chris Butch Bryson is pumped

Pople ran hard all day to gain valuable metres while Geesu slid for the winning try with 1.45 minutes left.

"It was hard defensively and we had to back up quite a few sets," she said.

"We were on the back and lucky we hit up those couple of tries and managed to keep them out and it was a hard fight."

Pople said it was a typical Gladstone and Brothers game.

"We battled with those guys all season and they have actually been on top of us most of the season and we were lucky to get the last two of them when it mattered," she said.

Seagals captain Krystal Sulter and Prue Hair were magnificent and were more impactful when the heat was on late in the game.

Geesu said it was pure teamwork that won Tannum the final.

"We all worked as a team and we all built up that pressure and it was all on them and not just me," she said.

Tannum coach Chris "Butch" Bryson was understandably emotional after a draining afternoon in what were warm and humid conditions.

"Mate, obviously if you have a look at what the score was, 8-0, you can't win without the footy but you can't win without defence and pressure and everything that we have worked on throughout the year," he said.

Geesu was penalised late for dropping the ball but a Hair tackle forced a Brothers error and ensured Seagals would have another set of five.

"She's had a whale of a game and she's played probably 55 minutes out of the 60 and she's been in everything all day and people are allowed mistakes," Bryson said.

"Credit to our team and we just defended and made it happen."

Brothers coach Rob McKeown praised both teams and while it hurt to not capitalise on the scoreboard, he said football was the winner.

"It was one of the best games of women's rugby league that I've ever seen," he said.

"It's not such a bad feeling when you lose a game like that and there's games when you played bad or whatever and you've lost them and they're hard to take.

"When you play as good as the two teams played on Saturday, there had to be a winner, so I said to my girls the game was there right up to the last minute."

Brothers captain Chelsea Morrison was superb according to McKeown.

"Our forwards just really dug in and laid the platform but it was just unfortunate that every time that we seemed to get a roll on, there was an injury or a stoppage in play," he said.

Brothers were under the pump right from the start with an injury in the first minute of the game.

"It really put us on the back foot," McKeown said.