SEAFOOD LOVERS: Prawns and crabs cleared of contagious disease

Queensland Government tests showed more than 4000 samples of crabs and prawns showed no signs of white spot disease.

SEAFOOD lovers don't have to hold back from digging in to their prawn cocktails, with tests confirming Queensland's stocks are healthy, with no sign of white spot disease.

Biosecurity Queensland has concluded tests on 4122 prawn and crab samples at 38 locations, including Gladstone, Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville and Cairns.

The viral infection, which kills prawns but is harmless to humans, was found in Queensland's seafood stocks late last year.

State Development and Natural Resources and Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said the tests were part of the State Government's biosecurity response to white spot disease.

"Every one of those test was negative," Dr Lynham said.

"These results are significant as we work towards our stated goal of eradicating a disease that has devastated prawn farming on the Logan River and has the potential to destroy Queensland's lucrative prawn industry."

But Dr Lynham warned we could not become complacent.

"We will continue the testing regime as part of an agreed national surveillance plan," he said.

"To regain international disease-free status for white spot, we need to have two consecutive years of negative test results to prove that the disease is no longer present in Australian waterways.

"That remains our goal."

