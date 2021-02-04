Seafarers to Gladstone cop insults and violence

Jessica Mulhall, General Manager of the Gladstone Seafarers Centre, said locals need to recognise the effort of all seafarers.

A Gladstone transport and assistance hub has revealed the extent of the hardships suffered by international seafarers in the wake of coronavirus.

Gladstone Seafarers Centre general manager Jessica Mulhall was one of three maritime industry representatives who addressed Gladstone Regional councillors during a deputation on Tuesday.

The deputation, which also included regional harbour master John Fallon and quarantine manager of Gladstone District Disasters Glenn Fletcher, focussed on stigma surrounding international transport workers visiting the Port of Gladstone during the pandemic.

Ms Mulhall said due to the impact of COVID-19 on the international trade, facilitating overseas crew from large vessels had been hit and miss.

“It has been backwards and forwards as to whether we can get them off their vessels and at the moment the answer is no we can’t,” she said.

“So we are providing care packages and deliveries to their vessels to stimulate them a bit and keep them entertained so they can get through this period.”

A crew member of the Doukato gratefully accepted the Gladstone Seafarers Centre 'care package' which was delivered to them. (Photo/Jacobbe McBride taken 22/06/20)

Ms Mulhall also shared the startling amount of seafarers which Gladstone welcomed on an annual basis.

She said the Gladstone Seafarers Centre serviced 1868 ships and over 45,000 crew last year with 16,000 of those crew attending the centre.

Ms Mulhall told GRC that the seafarers who attended Gladstone contributed more than $3 million into the local economy.

Despite the positive impact the seafarers have on the Gladstone economy and social setting, Ms Mulhall said COVID-19 changed the community’s perception of the hardworking people.

“There was no COVID-19 legislation which stated they couldn’t go to the shops but we were finding more and more negative feedback from the community,” she said.

“We were finding more violence, more name-calling and more allegations of the ‘boat people’ bringing COVID-19 here.”

Mr Fletcher said the Gladstone community should be going out of its way to support seafarers.

“They are just like you and me, they go to work, they want to go home and at the moment they are finding it very hard to go home,” he said.

Councillors voted unanimously to receive the Gladstone Seafarers Centre’s deputation.

