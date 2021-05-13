Sea World’s $50m launch delayed for months

A $50 million theme park upgrade has stalled, with the launch of two thrilling new attractions delayed by at least six months.

SEA World's $50 million theme park upgrade has stalled, with the launch of its New Atlantis precinct delayed by at least six months.

The striking $20 million, 1km wooden roller coaster Leviathan, set to travel at 80km/h, has been rising steadily at the Main Beach site, while the The Trident, first announced in mid-2019, will soar 52 metres off the ground, spinning guests at 38km/h.

Both were initially due to launch in "mid-2021 to complete The New Atlantis precinct", however a launch date of September 18, 2021 was later published on the Sea World website.

This week the park again updated the rides' website descriptions to "coming this summer".

Artist impressions of the completed Leviathan at Sea World's New Atlantis precinct.

Village Roadshow Theme Parks chief operating officer Bikash Randhawa said unavoidable transport problems caused by the pandemic had extended the delay.

"Due to the lack of airline availability as a result of COVID-19, as well as issues with a significant international shipping back log, the opening of the Leviathan and Trident has been delayed to this Summer," he said.

"An updated opening date will be announced ASAP.

"Our team are working closely with manufacturers and suppliers to navigate through the logistics of importing and essential personnel travel during COVID-19.

"We are very excited to see the new rides operating soon and look forward to welcoming our guests to experience them."

The precinct's first ride, Vortex, opened on December 21.

The $20m Leviathan will be the first new wooden roller coaster built in Australia.

Village Roadshow has also reignited its plans for a hotel at Movie World, lodging a trademark application that reveals its likely branding for the nine-storey, 398-room landmark, Hotel V.

Rival theme park Dreamworld announced they too were proceeding with plans for their own Dreamworld Resort.

