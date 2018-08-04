Sea Shepherd crew welcomed at Agnes

PASSION: Supporters of the anti-Adani movement gathered in Agnes Water on Thursday to welcome the Sea Shepherd's vessel, travelling up the Queensland coast to protest against the Adani coal mine.

PASSION: Supporters of the anti-Adani movement gathered in Agnes Water on Thursday to welcome the Sea Shepherd's vessel, travelling up the Queensland coast to protest against the Adani coal mine.

THE Galilee Basin, site of the proposed Adani coal mine, may be over 10 hours drive from Agnes Water.

But that didn't stop about 200 people turning out at the coastal town to support the Stop Adani movement on Thursday.

Oceanic conservation not-for-profit Sea Shepherd anchored its flagship vessel the M/Y Steve Irwin off Agnes Water and brought a smaller vessel ashore.

The Sea Shepherd crew is travelling from Sydney to Abbot Point, (a coal terminal near Bowen) in a bid to raise awareness about environmental issues associated with the proposed Adani mine.

Discovery Coast Environment Group president Amber Lowcock said if the mine goes ahead it would affect Agnes Water. "We rely on a healthy reef for our economy,” she said.

"If we have the Adani mine go ahead it's going to generate more traffic through the reef and we will suffer.

"It's not just going to affect the coal towns, it will affect the greater population.”

Ms Lowcock said her biggest concern for the reef's future was climate change, which would be fuelled by construction of the proposed largest coal mine in Australian history.

"The more coal we burn, the more emissions we have, the more it drives climate change,” she said.

"If we end up with a dead reef, people are going to go out and snorkel on a bone yard.”

The M/Y Steve Irwin will anchor at Yeppoon tomorrow and will arrive at Abbot Point on Wednesday.