Sea Eagles meeting a real gift for Angela Coomber

ANGELA Coomber turned 80 last month and was given a present from the Manly Sea Eagles in Gladstone on Saturday.

"I got the players' signatures, but Marty Taupau is going to send me a poster and a membership form when he gets home, he's a lovely boy," she said.

To her amazement, one of the players also presented her with tickets to today's game.

My grandson loves the Titans and his family tried to get tickets but they'd all gone, so it was very nice of the Manly players to give us some.

Unfortunately, Mrs Coomber wasn't able to attend the match.

"I think the getting into the grandstand would be too much for my legs, so my husband and I will settle down to watch the game on the big television," she said on Sunday morning.

Mrs Coomber can't recall exactly when she started following Manly, but remembers that it's been for "a very long time".

"I used to watch them play on TV with my husband when we lived on a property near the historical village," she said.

When the family moved into town, Mrs Coomber took on a more active role in the local rugby competition as her son played for Wallabys in the junior league.

"My eldest boy was pretty good, he represented Gladstone in the junior league many years ago, and he even played against Wally Lewis," she said.

"He and Wally collided with each other under the goal posts and both of them got knocked out cold."

She recounts that the Brisbane team was unbeaten until they played Gladstone and how each Sunday, on game day, most of the Wallabys team would be at her house in Ann St.

"They were a very good side back then," she said.

"I'd make them sandwiches and run them to and from the games, I helped out at the club, as you did back then."

Today Mrs Coomber still follows the NRL, and is a keen Queensland supporter during State of Origin.

I don't mind the Broncos and the Cowboys, in fact our family is always having a little joke and tussle about which team is the best.

Asked about her favourite Manly memory, she laughed and said there were too many to recall.

"I suppose meeting all the team on Saturday would be my best memory, I like Daly Cherry-Evans."

Mrs Coomber said she had had a very good life and she is very happy with life in her retirement community.

"It's heaven here, I've waited on people all my life and now I'm being being waited on, it's lovely."