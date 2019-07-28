Sea Eagles calm Storm as rivalry heats up

A shattered Josh Addo-Carr and Justin Olam after their golden point defeat. Picture: Kelly Defina

This rivalry is not going anywhere.

It's been a long time since their grand final battles of 2007 and 2008, and the infamous Battle of Brookvale when Adam Blair and Glenn Stewart traded punches, but the Melbourne Storm and Manly rivalry still stacks up.

That much was clear on Saturday night as Manly held off a Melbourne Storm fightback to claim a dramatic 11-10 golden point win at AAMI Park.

The long-standing rivalry was reignited during the week when Manly legend Max Krilich took aim at Storm skipper Cameron Smith.

He argued that Smith didn't play in the spirit of the game and his relationship with referees meant he got away with too much.

In response, Storm coach Craig Bellamy on Friday insinuated Manly coach Des Hasler put Krilich up to the sledge.

The feeling between these two clubs run deep, which is exactly why special things seem to happen when they meet.

Their clash at AAMI Park was no exception.

It had everything and it delivered like it so often does.

Manly celebrate their thrilling win. Picture: Kelly Defina

GOLDEN POINT DRAMA

Both teams had their chances to win the game.

First Storm star Cameron Munster hit the upright, and then Dylan Walker did the same at the other end.

It took until the second half of golden point until a Storm forward pass gave Manly the field position it needed to win the game.

Manly skipper Daly Cherry-Evans was the man on the spot, booting the field goal to win with just 35 seconds remaining.

Brandon Smith and Cameron Smith celebrate a try from the rookie. Picture: Kelly Defina

SECOND HALF REVIVAL

Earlier, the Storm revival started with Will Chambers, who not long after half-time chased down his own kick to score in the corner.

Then it was Brandon Smith's turn, with the Kiwi forward scoring from dummy-half to help the Storm draw level.

Cherry-Evans came close to taking the lead with four minutes remaining, but his field goal attempt narrowly missed.

Then both Brodie Croft and Cameron Smith missed their attempts to win the game for Storm, forcing the game to golden point.

FIRST HALF BLUES FOR STORM

It was the first time this season Storm would be held scoreless in the first half.

The last time it happened was last year's diabolical grand final defeat to Sydney Roosters.

The Sea Eagles had the AAMI Park crowd stunned at half-time as they went into the sheds at half-time with a 10-0 lead.

The signs were there early that something was brewing.

Manly should have had an 8-0 lead early in the piece, but the bunker intervened.

The Sea Eagles took the two points from an early penalty and then looked to have gone further ahead when back-rower Curtis Sironen crashed his way over .

That was until the bunker controversially ruled Storm skipper Cameron Smith had been obstructed.

It was a let off for Melbourne, but the Sea Eagles kept coming.

First, they kept out Storm on numerous occasions and then scored the opening try of the night right on half-time through second-rower Joel Thompson.

CONCUSSION FOR WELCH

Storm forward Christian Welch copped a head knock in a tackle late in the first half that brought him from the field.

The Queensland State of Origin player, who returned last night following a week's break, failed HIA test and was done for the night.

The club will monitor Welch during the week.

MANLY 11 (J Thompson try R Garrick 3 goals D Cherry-Evans field goal) bt MELBOURNE 10 (W Chambers B Smith tries C Smith goal) in extra time at AAMI Park. Referee: Grant Atkins, Peter Gough. Crowd: 14,836

