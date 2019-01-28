Sea change proves a winner for Powell at the Aust Day Run

Jack Powell was first in the 5km run at the Gladstone Road Runners Australia Day Fun Run in Tannum Sands.

Jack Powell was first in the 5km run at the Gladstone Road Runners Australia Day Fun Run in Tannum Sands. Mike Richards GLA260119FRUN

RUNNING: It didn't take long for Melbournian Jack Powell to acclimatise to the warmth and humidity of Central Queensland.

OFF THEY GO: The start of the 2km run at the Gladstone Road Runners Australia Day Fun Run in Tannum Sands. Mike Richards GLA260119FRUN

The 24-year-old school teacher has just recently moved to Tannum Sands and has made an immediate impact.

He won the 5km category at the Gladstone Road Runners' Australia Day Fun Run in Tannum Sands.

"I was pretty confident going in to it, but was coming back from injury and it was just good to get out and have a go," Powell said.

"I just moved to the area and so it was just nice to go for a run and see the community and stuff like that."

Powell finished ahead of Jack Smith and said he has not done any running for a few months because of a groin injury.

"It was my first competitive run since maybe August," Powell said.

Next on the agenda for Powell is to get fitter and run in more competitions in the region.

Gladstone Road Runners' president Charmaine Thompson said it was a healthy turnout.

"We're very pleased with the number participation and registrations which was around 170 or maybe more," she said.

"There were a lot of people there and those who came from in town in Gladstone."

The annual event is held in Gladstone and Tannum Sands in alternate years and Thompson said the community involvement was second to none.

"We're very fortunate because of the great community and there were lots of families and kids," she said.

"There were also a lot of kids who did the 5km distance."

Steven Cragg was first in the 2km distance while Gary Ridgeway also produced a comeback to finished third in the 2km category.

Steven Cragg was first in the 2km run. Mike Richards GLA260119FRUN

There will be more results in tomorrow's The Observer.