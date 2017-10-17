Sculptor wins one of the top awards - 2017 Martin Hanson

BRENDA Lyon has been making pottery since she was 16, and, 31 years later, she's taken home the Installers Choice Award at the Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards.

"It's really good, it's really nice, it's been a long time coming,” she said of the win on Saturday night.

Her winning entry, titled 'Soul Pods,' featured small clay pots, each made with a different type of clay and burnished by rubbing with a smooth stone.

"Sometimes I have times in the year where I don't feel like making much, and sometimes I really enjoy it, (pottery) is good for the soul, so I called the (work) 'Soul Pods,' Ms Lyon explained.

She joined the Gladstone Area Potter's Group at 16 on the suggestion of her teachers and says working with clay is therapeutic.

"I certainly wont be giving up pottery any time soon,” Ms Lyon said.

"I like clay and I find it easy to get ideas from my brain to my hands.

"I enjoy the sensation of clay, I find it very relaxing. I've been a long term sufferer of depression and it really helps.”

Ms Lyon said winning the 'Installers Choice' added to her confidence.

She has already exhibited in quite a few different places. She's sold pieces to private collections and to institutions like CQUniversity and Banana Shire Council.

But she would like to tap into markets nationwide and overseas.

It's a matter of finding the time as Ms Lyon juggles family commitments with teaching sculpture classes, creating art and even driving a taxi part-time.

She says anyone who's interested in pottery should check out Potter's Place on the Dawson Hwy.

"Come and give it a go, you don't need to have any prior knowledge or skills, its easy to start, and you don't have to have lots of tools,” she said.