Scullion passionate about indigenous job pathways

Mr Scullion said engaging in a job was important not only for indigenous youth but for everyone in the region.

Mr Scullion said engaging in a job was important not only for indigenous youth but for everyone in the region. Chris Ison ROK090616cscullion1

JOB pathways for indigenous youth in the Gladstone region are the key for them to escape poverty, according to outgoing Indigenous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion.

Speaking to The Observer yesterday, Mr Scullion said engaging in a job was important not only for indigenous youth but for everyone in the region.

"(Getting a job) fixes your health, how you feel about yourself, choices in life and educational opportunities,” he said.

According to 2014 figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, less than half the surveyed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people older than 15 were employed.

"It doesn't mean just because you're an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person you're poor, you're much more likely (to be in poverty),” MrScullion said.

He cited yesterday's announcement of $1million in federal funding for the Gidarjil Development Corporation, which will provide training and work experience for indigenous youth in Bundaberg and Gladstone.

"That platform has to be able to allow young people from Gladstone to get some life experience,” he said.

"If they choose (that pathway), they might end up driving one of the tugs or being involved in the maritime industry. That's a pathway and it's just so very important.”

The funding will provide up to 59 training placements for existing indigenous rangers and up to 16 placements for indigenous secondary students.