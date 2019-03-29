Scrutiny on department during Dianne inquest

On Thursday recommendations were offered to the coroner during the joint inquest into the sinkings of fishing vessels Cassandra in April 2016 and Dianne in October 2017 and the loss of eight crewmen.

On Thursday recommendations were offered to the coroner during the joint inquest into the sinkings of fishing vessels Cassandra in April 2016 and Dianne in October 2017 and the loss of eight crewmen. Tahlia Stehbens

THE Department of Agriculture and Fisheries came under scrutiny when a coroner asked why it had made no changes to its information policy whch could potentially save a life.

On Thursday recommendations were offered to the coroner during the joint inquest into the sinkings of fishing vessels Cassandra in April 2016 and Dianne in October 2017 and the loss of eight crewmen.

Over the past two weeks the Coroners Court at Gladstone heard evidence into both incidents and recommendations that would reduce deaths on the water.

One recommendation was to use the Department of Agriculture and Fishing's Vessel Monitoring System fail to poll data in search and rescue missions.

The VMS is a tool the department uses to monitor Queensland fisheries by tracking vessels.

The VMS sends location data by-the-hour from a vessel to the department for monitoring purposes.

When a vessel fails to poll (fails to send its location) it could mean that the VMS is malfunctioning, has been switch off by a crew member or has been damaged in the event of a capsize, the court was told.

If a vessel fails to poll for three hours an alert is sent AMSA if the vessel owner "opted-in” to have their location information shared.

The court was told the department could and had been recommended in previous inquests into vessel sinkings, set up an automated system that would send real time fail to poll information to search and rescue organisations such as the Queensland Police Service.

Coroner David O'Connell today asked Department of Agriculture and Fishing representative Kim Bryson why he "should not be critical of the department that "hasn't done anything in 20 years”.

Ms Bryson said the department was bound by privacy legislation that prohibited the department from sending out information.

She said the DAF was not a search and rescue organisation and the VMS was not designed for rescue missions but for monitoring purposes.

The court was told in the sinkings of both Cassandra and Dianne the hours following the first fail to poll event could have been critical in changing the outcome.

Ms Bryson said the DAF was not against the immediate sharing of fail to poll event data to search and rescue organisations but would need to "explore” means of automatically providing the data from the VMS system to rescue authorities.

Ms Bryson said not all fail to poll events were the result of a capsize and were at times false alarms.

Mr O'Connell said the safety of lives should be the exemption to the legislation.

"It has been 20 years since we introduced the VMS, there has been multiple inquests suggesting this data should be shared,” he said.

"If a fisherman does capsize and they are in the water I can guarantee they will want that information shared. And if a VMS is turned off purposely (to hide their location) and they get a call from QPS checking in, they will know not to turn off their systems.

"False alerts are not a reason to not implement this system...if it is a false alert then it is just a few phone calls.

"If a recommendation is made it will be more than just exploring.”