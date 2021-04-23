Menu
Tesla is facing more scrutiny over its Autopilot system following the fatal crash in Texas.
Scrutiny of Tesla grows after apparently driverless fatal crash

Tesla came under renewed scrutiny Thursday following a report its cars could be fooled into driving with no one behind the wheel, as two senators demanded a vigorous federal probe of a fatal crash in Texas.

- Also Thursday, Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Ed Markey of Massachusetts urged US auto safety regulators to forcefully respond to the Texas crash, noting that Tesla has been "criticized for misrepresenting the capabilities of their vehicles' automated driving and driver assistance systems, giving drivers a false sense of security."

