Television star dies

Sam Lloyd, best known for playing Ted Buckland on all nine seasons of Scrubs, has died at the age of 56.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed but last year, Sam was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

On Friday, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence confirmed his passing in a tweet that read: "Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many."

Star of the show Zach Braff, 45, also paid tribute to his friend on the social media platform.

Simpler times, happier days, the kindest man I ever met. Easy going Sam, Rest In Peace. #RIPSamLloyd pic.twitter.com/zuXyXi19sI — Robert Maschio (@robertmaschio) May 1, 2020

Sam played the down-on-his-luck lawyer during all nine seasons of Scrubs from 2001-2010.

He reprised the fan-favourite role on Cougar Town - which creator Bill also produced.

In 1993, he guest-starred in two episodes of Seinfeld as Ricky - who was obsessed with Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character Elaine.

Sam also appeared on eight episodes of Desperate Housewives spanning the course of two-seasons as Dr. Albert Goldfine.

Most recently, he was in a 2019 episode of ABC's hit series American Housewife.

In early 2019, Sam and his wife Vanessa welcomed their first child together - a baby boy named Weston.

Right after his son's birth, Sam began to experience severe headaches in January 2019.

On January 17th, the actor went had a CAT scan done at the doctor's office who revealed a mass on Sam's brain after.

Robert Maschio and Sam Lloyd from Scrubs pictured on their visit to Perth, Australia five years ago.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Scrubs producer Tim Hobert he was in brain surgery "within a day."

"Unfortunately the tumour was too intertwined so the surgeons couldn't remove it. By Sunday, Sam and Vanessa were informed that the cancer in his brain had metastasised from his lungs.

"Further scans showed the cancer was also in his liver, spine, and jaw," the fundraising page shared.

An update from March 5 shared that Sam underwent brain surgery to have the tumour removed after he stopped responding to his prior treatment.

Sam experienced severe complications after doctors successfully removed the tumour and was moved to the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The character actor then had to have two emergency surgeries for swelling in his brain and was left with limited use of the left side of his body.

He was put on a breathing tube and also used a feeding tube after the surgery complications.

The Vermont native lived in LA for the past 30 years and is survived by his wife Vanessa and their son Weston.

Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020