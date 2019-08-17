SCRU finals live stream: A-grade, Caloundra v University

RUGBY UNION: USC Barbarians and Caloundra Lighthouses will face-off in the Sunshine Coast A-grade grand final at Sunshine Beach on Saturday.

Minor premiers Barbarians will head into the match not only looking to cap a dominant year on a high but with a fallen teammate in their thoughts.

They’ll hit the field driven to succeed in honour of the late Jacob Mabb.

The 21-year-old died in December last year after sustaining critical injuries in a motorcycle crash during a trip to Bali.

Meanwhile, Lighthouses head into the match determined to defend their maiden championship after enduring a year with a target on their back.

Caloundra secured a direct berth into the decider after toppling Barbarians in the major semi final.

University toppled Noosa in the prelimanry final to earn their place in the grand final.

Follow the action in our exclusive livestream from 4pm.