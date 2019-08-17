Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

SCRU finals live stream: A-grade, Caloundra v University

Tom Threadingham
17th Aug 2019 4:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY UNION: USC Barbarians and Caloundra Lighthouses will face-off in the Sunshine Coast A-grade grand final at Sunshine Beach on Saturday.

Minor premiers Barbarians will head into the match not only looking to cap a dominant year on a high but with a fallen teammate in their thoughts.

They’ll hit the field driven to succeed in honour of the late Jacob Mabb.

The 21-year-old died in December last year after sustaining critical injuries in a motorcycle crash during a trip to Bali.

Meanwhile, Lighthouses head into the match determined to defend their maiden championship after enduring a year with a target on their back.

Caloundra secured a direct berth into the decider after toppling Barbarians in the major semi final.

University toppled Noosa in the prelimanry final to earn their place in the grand final.

Follow the action in our exclusive livestream from 4pm.

a-grade caloundra lighthouses grand final rugby union sunshine coast rugby union usc barbarians

Top Stories

    Youth Academy shines on eisteddfod stage

    premium_icon Youth Academy shines on eisteddfod stage

    News "I just think there is so much potential for these kids”

    Service for Vietnam veterans

    premium_icon Service for Vietnam veterans

    Community RSL gathers to commemorate the Battle of Long Tan.

    SHAMEFUL: 726kg of rubbish pulled out of a Gladstone creek

    premium_icon SHAMEFUL: 726kg of rubbish pulled out of a Gladstone creek

    News Volunteers found everything from washing machines to a mattress

    HOT PROPERTY: Dare to dream with million dollar mansions

    premium_icon HOT PROPERTY: Dare to dream with million dollar mansions

    Property There's plenty of luxury on offer on the property market