Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are hunting for a man after he committed a sexual assault at the Caloundra Backpackers last night.
Police are hunting for a man after he committed a sexual assault at the Caloundra Backpackers last night. Contributed
Crime

Screams as young woman woken by masturbating intruder

23rd Dec 2019 7:45 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a man after he allegedly broke into a Sunshine Coast backpacker hotel and masturbated over the top of a young woman early Sunday morning.

About 4am, the man allegedly broke into the Caloundra Backpackers on Omrah Ave and entered several rooms.

In one room a 21-year-old woman was sleeping and was woken by a man masturbating over the top of her, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Christ Eaton said.

The man allegedly entered the 21-year-old woman's room and masturbated over the top of her.
The man allegedly entered the 21-year-old woman's room and masturbated over the top of her. Contributed

The woman yelled at the man, who then ran from the hostel in an unknown direction.

The man (pictured) is described as having a dark complexion, solid build, short dark hair and was wearing black shorts, dark coloured shoes and a silver necklace.

He also has a tattoo on his upper chest/shoulder.

Police are appealing for anyone who may recognise the man to come forward.

More Stories

Show More
caloundra backpackers crime editors picks sexual assault sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOT PROPERTY: Most expensive homes sold in 2019

        premium_icon HOT PROPERTY: Most expensive homes sold in 2019

        Property Buyers have dropped multiple millions on the most luxurious homes and property around the region this year.

        STANDOUT: Gladstone’s growth highlighted in property report

        premium_icon STANDOUT: Gladstone’s growth highlighted in property report

        Property A Gladstone real estate agent predicts this is the start of a property market...

        Gladstone sex workers campaign to change laws

        premium_icon Gladstone sex workers campaign to change laws

        News In Queensland, private sex workers must work alone.

        Man’s $400 fine for seemingly innocent Goondoon St act

        premium_icon Man’s $400 fine for seemingly innocent Goondoon St act

        News A MAN who decided to sleep in his parked van on Goondoon St after a night out on...