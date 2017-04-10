'Screaming out': Gladstone desperate for $42M work, upgrade

NEWS that construction workers, health specialists and Gladstone families have been "screaming out for" is finally here.

By June works will begin to give Gladstone a new emergency department worth $42 million.

Local contractors and tradesmen will have priority for the 160 construction jobs and, on Tuesday at an information session, keen workers and businesses can learn what opportunities lay ahead.

The first of two phases of the project starts in June with the construction of a 106-space carpark.

There are two options to upgrade the Gladstone Hospital's emergency department

By the end of the year work will start on turning the existing Gladstone Hospital carpark into a state-of-the-art emergency department.

The upgrade, which means the ED will double in size and have a dedicated paediatric area, more resuscitation spaces and more radiology equipment, is the first facelift for the hospital since 1999.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said he wanted to see local contractors and tradesmen take the majority of the 160 jobs.

Upgrading the hospital was a key issue for Mr Butcher during his electoral campaign in 2015.

Artist impressions have been released of what the future Gladstone Hospital could look like with a $42m upgrade. Tegan Annett

"This is by far the biggest issue people in Gladstone have, we've been screaming out for this for 20 years," he said.

"Since we've announced this people have asked me 'What's in it for Gladstone and local contractors?'

"We know we're doing it tough with work in Gladstone, so hopefully we can get some good local workers looking after our new local hospital."

Tenders will be called later in the year for the main contractor who will build the new emergency department.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service executive director Gladstone-Banana Jo Glover said they wanted to support local businesses and contractors during construction.

"We are committed to supporting local businesses and contractors wherever possible and it's important our local contractors are aware of opportunities for work and how to pursue them," she said.

The project was announced by Queensland Premier Palaszczuk in February 2016 as part of the government's $180 million Enhancing Regional Hospitals program.

Health and ambulance minister Cameron Dick said it was one of the largest single government investments in Gladstone in recent years.

It's hoped the new ED will attract more specialists to the region.

The information session will be held from 1-3pm on Tuesday at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Mr Butcher will have information packs available at his office after the information session for people who can't make it.