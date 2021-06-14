Menu
‘Screamed of pain’: Child airlifted after marine sting

Melanie Plane
14th Jun 2021 10:28 AM
A child was flown to hospital after suffering a marine sting at Heron Island on Sunday afternoon.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Heron Island about 5pm, after initial reports the child had been stung by a cone shell.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue said the child was wading in shallow water when he screamed of pain from a sting to the foot and a cone shaped shell was found in close vicinity and taken for identification.

“Upon arrival to the island the on board doctor and paramedic established that it was unlikely to be a cone shell,” a spokesperson said.

“He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in the company of his mother for precautionary observations.

“He remained stable for the duration of the flight, however he did continually scream “I want my

daddy”.

“A stuffed RACQ Capricorn Helicopter toy seemed to make him feel a lot better.”

It remains unclear what the child was stung by.

Gladstone Observer

