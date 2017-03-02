Scouts tackle mock scenario

'LIKE MACGYVER': The Kareeba Scouts responded to a pretty real looking scenario.

THE Kareeba Scouts Group were confronted with a horror storm scenario.

Thankfully they were shown how to handle it by the State Emergency Service and thankfully it wasn't real.

On Tuesday night the group took part in a mock emergency scenario.

Cub Scout leader Michelle Bycroft said it was a valuable and fun experience for everyone.

"We set up some Colorbond panels to make it look like the roof had partially collapsed, we had a large tree branch that looked like it had fallen,” she said. "It was a quite an event and it looked incredible.”

Ms Bycroft said when the group arrived at the scout hall everything was in complete darkness.

"We called the SES, which we had pre-organised,” she said.

"They came with their portable lighting so we could see what was going on and rescue the injured and clean up the situation.”

The SES spoke after the scenario about how to respond to a real-life situation.

"I think it was interesting for the children to see someone injured and how they respond to something like that,” she said.

Ergon Energy and the Department of Main Roads gave the scouts some tools like torches and water bottles to the kids who took part in the scenario.

"It was good to be able to present something like that in such an area like Gladstone because we are hit by severe storms,” Ms Bycroft said.

"It was a timely thing in storm season and it was important for the kids to see what the SES do first-hand.”

Ms Bycroft said having the SES speaking about just what they responded to was "amazing”.

"They're like MacGyver, they turn up and fix the situation with a paper clip,” she laughed.

The leader said being prepared for situations like this was important.