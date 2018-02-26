Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Charlotte O'Brien, 7, receiving the Joey Scout Promise Challenge Award from Joey Scout Leader Heather Warren.
Charlotte O'Brien, 7, receiving the Joey Scout Promise Challenge Award from Joey Scout Leader Heather Warren. Kareeba Scout Group
News

Scouts celebrate Founder's Day with children's achievements

Sarah Steger
by
26th Feb 2018 4:30 AM

THE Kareeba Scouts Group served up a night to remember in honour of their founder's day last week.

Celebrating founder Lord Baden Powell, the combined group night on Thursday saw scouts of all ages awarded for their hard work and achievements.

And despite the pouring rain outside, no amount of wet weather was able to put a damper on the fun-filled event.

Assistant group leader Vicki Rasmussen said the entire night was about team building and celebrating scouts' accolades.

She said in addition to a sensory maze-type challenge course, a construction activity, knot tying and craft work, three Kareeba Scout Group members were presented with awards.

"They all had a good time and then we celebrated a couple of awards as well," Vicki said.

Seven-year-old Charlotte O'Brien was given the Joey Scout Promise Challenge Award by Joey Scout Leader Heather Warren.

The award is the top award in the Joey Scouts section.

 

Abbey Hurworth, 7, receiving her award from Lee Warren.
Abbey Hurworth, 7, receiving her award from Lee Warren. Kareeba Scout Group

Second was Abbey Hurworth, 7, who received her Grey Wolf Award in front of her scout peers.

The award is the top award in the Cub Scout section and was presented to her by her leader, Lee Warren.

 

MEMORABLE NIGHT: Claire Richter, 15, receiving her Australian Scout Medallion Award from Venturer Group Leader Peter Vaiserrie.
MEMORABLE NIGHT: Claire Richter, 15, receiving her Australian Scout Medallion Award from Venturer Group Leader Peter Vaiserrie. Kareeba Scout Group

Last but definitely not least was 15-year-old Claire Richter, 15, who was presented with her Australian Scout Medallion Award by Group Leader Peter Vaiserrie.

"The proud parents were there to see their scouts receive their awards and it really was the highlight of the night," Vicki said.

Related Items

founder's day kareeba scout group scouts australia
Gladstone Observer
'It's barbaric': Ship could be detained for days

'It's barbaric': Ship could be detained for days

News A SEAFARER on board a ship detained in Gladstone was sent home to India because he was too distraught to return to the vessel.

Stranger lurked through home while family was fast asleep

Stranger lurked through home while family was fast asleep

News A Clinton family woke up to a real-life nightmare this weekend.

HOT AND STICKY: Respite from rain is on the way, BoM says

HOT AND STICKY: Respite from rain is on the way, BoM says

News Residents have been warned not to hang their washing outside yet.

Council approves Boyne Island pump track

Council approves Boyne Island pump track

News Company behind award-winning Gladstone facility chosen.

  • 26th Feb 2018 11:10 AM

Local Partners