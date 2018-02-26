Scouts celebrate Founder's Day with children's achievements

THE Kareeba Scouts Group served up a night to remember in honour of their founder's day last week.

Celebrating founder Lord Baden Powell, the combined group night on Thursday saw scouts of all ages awarded for their hard work and achievements.

And despite the pouring rain outside, no amount of wet weather was able to put a damper on the fun-filled event.

Assistant group leader Vicki Rasmussen said the entire night was about team building and celebrating scouts' accolades.

She said in addition to a sensory maze-type challenge course, a construction activity, knot tying and craft work, three Kareeba Scout Group members were presented with awards.

"They all had a good time and then we celebrated a couple of awards as well," Vicki said.

Seven-year-old Charlotte O'Brien was given the Joey Scout Promise Challenge Award by Joey Scout Leader Heather Warren.

The award is the top award in the Joey Scouts section.

Second was Abbey Hurworth, 7, who received her Grey Wolf Award in front of her scout peers.

The award is the top award in the Cub Scout section and was presented to her by her leader, Lee Warren.

Last but definitely not least was 15-year-old Claire Richter, 15, who was presented with her Australian Scout Medallion Award by Group Leader Peter Vaiserrie.

"The proud parents were there to see their scouts receive their awards and it really was the highlight of the night," Vicki said.