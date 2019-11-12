Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anthony Claridge. PHOTO: Nick Kossatch
Anthony Claridge. PHOTO: Nick Kossatch
Golf

The late Scott Claridge’s mates to gather on the golf greens

NICK KOSSATCH
, nick.kossatch@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Nov 2019 2:25 PM | Updated: 2:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLF: A popular tradition will reach a third year at the Calliope Golf Club on November 29 with the Scott Claridge Golf Day.

'He certainly didn't look like a walking heart attack'

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: Gladstone and surrounds on par at championship

A day before what would have been Scott Claridge's 54th birthday, Anthony Claridge paid tribute to his late brother who died suddenly of a heart attack on August 2017.

"Scott loved his sport and he was a good rugby league player for the then Red Devils and was also captain-coach of Darwin Brothers," Mr Claridge said.

"He loved his sport and loved being outside and had a 16 handicap in golf.

"He loved the technical side of golf."

The day will involve 120 players all of varying abilities put into 40 teams of three in an ambrose format.

"There will be $5000 worth of prizes for first to third and also random draws prizes to anyone who plays," Mr Claridge said.

Many familiar faces will be back.

"It's just a great day and everyone brings a fantastic attitude to the day," Mr Claridge said.

"We have pretty much the same people this year from our first year and this creates a vibe because people know they are going to see some old mates they don't get to see that often.

"It gets social very quickly."

Mr Claridge said there will be plenty of incentive for the players.

"We play for some of the best prizes I have ever seen for a social 'hackers' day," he said.

Mr Claridge thanked the Calliope Gold Club and businesses Daniel Lusty Concreting, Cement Australia, The Oaks Grand, Family Crust and CNS Engineering.

"That's to name just a few and this is non-for-profit and everything goes back to the players," Mr Claridge said.

calliope country golf club golf central queensland golf queensland scott claridge
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warning to residents after house was found ‘well-alight’

        premium_icon Warning to residents after house was found ‘well-alight’

        News A TWO-STOREY house was on fire at Kin Kora on Sunday night.

        GPC recognises future tradies during awards ceremony

        premium_icon GPC recognises future tradies during awards ceremony

        News THE next generation of Gladstone Ports Corporation’s tradespeople were recognised...

        IN COURT: 68 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 68 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        One in hospital after single vehicle rollover

        premium_icon One in hospital after single vehicle rollover

        News A PERSON was taken to hospital after they were involved in a single vehicle...