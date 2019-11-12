The late Scott Claridge’s mates to gather on the golf greens

GOLF: A popular tradition will reach a third year at the Calliope Golf Club on November 29 with the Scott Claridge Golf Day.

A day before what would have been Scott Claridge's 54th birthday, Anthony Claridge paid tribute to his late brother who died suddenly of a heart attack on August 2017.

"Scott loved his sport and he was a good rugby league player for the then Red Devils and was also captain-coach of Darwin Brothers," Mr Claridge said.

"He loved his sport and loved being outside and had a 16 handicap in golf.

"He loved the technical side of golf."

The day will involve 120 players all of varying abilities put into 40 teams of three in an ambrose format.

"There will be $5000 worth of prizes for first to third and also random draws prizes to anyone who plays," Mr Claridge said.

Many familiar faces will be back.

"It's just a great day and everyone brings a fantastic attitude to the day," Mr Claridge said.

"We have pretty much the same people this year from our first year and this creates a vibe because people know they are going to see some old mates they don't get to see that often.

"It gets social very quickly."

Mr Claridge said there will be plenty of incentive for the players.

"We play for some of the best prizes I have ever seen for a social 'hackers' day," he said.

Mr Claridge thanked the Calliope Gold Club and businesses Daniel Lusty Concreting, Cement Australia, The Oaks Grand, Family Crust and CNS Engineering.

"That's to name just a few and this is non-for-profit and everything goes back to the players," Mr Claridge said.