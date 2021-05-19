Scott says no to electronic assistance

Adam Scott won’t be taking up the offer of using electronic assistance at this week’s PGA Championship as he declared he was ready to stop “spinning my wheels” and collect a second major championship.

The US PGA has allowed the use of electronic rangefinders for the first time at the event in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, but the professional take-up could be small.

Scott was among those to declare he would back in his own yardage books with his caddie on the tough Ocean Course layout where windy conditions could cause havoc.

“I don’t intend on using it. I’d be surprised if John (his caddie) uses the rangefinder. But we’ll see. I really don’t know what guys are going to do this week,” Scott said ahead of his first round, which will begin at 9.39pm on Thursday AEST.

“I think if the book says one thing and the rangefinder says another thing, which one should you go with?

“I think you’ve got to go with one or the other, and unless John (his caddie) has changed all his routines in the last couple weeks to use the rangefinder, I think we’ll be out of the book.”

Scott has racked up two top-10 finishes in the last three PGA championships and spent three days in contention when the event was last played at Kiawah Island in 2012.

But after just getting things together enough to finish 54th at the Masters last month, Scott hasn’t played and said he was focused on making sure he was up to winning standards for the PGA.

“When I left the Masters (in April), I kind of reassessed where everything was at, and I said I wasn’t going to play another tournament until I was fully prepared to play,” he said.

“I was not happy with my first couple of months of the year. I was just like spinning the wheels. I felt like I wasn’t getting better.

“I want to now get better as the rest of the season goes, so I feel very prepared for this week. I have memories of playing this hard course and many other hard courses in majors, and I think drawing on that experience is a calming thing.”

Scott is the third highest-ranked Aussie at 38, one behind Marc Leishman, who has declared he is still “keen to go” to the Tokyo Olympics to make up for pulling out of the 2016 Games in Rio.

Fears over the zika virus prompted that withdrawal, but despite Japan still battling COVID-19, with 80 per cent of locals against the Olympics going ahead, Leishman said he wanted to go.

“I’m still keen to go. If it’s too unsafe, I don’t think they would let us go,” Leishman told News Corp.

“I feel good with still going, I am excited to go, as long as I am on the team. To have that chance to win a medal would be awesome.”

Queenslander Cameron Smith, ranked 25, is a lock for Tokyo, with either Leishman or Scott to take the second spot available on the team.

AUSSIE TEE TIMES AT THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Thursday night (AEST)

9:11pm Matt Jones

9:27pm Marc Leishman

9:38pm Adam Scott

10:50pm Jason Scrivener

Friday morning

3:14am Jason Day

3:36am Cameron Smith

4:26am Lucas Herbert

4:31am Cameron Davis

Originally published as Scott says no to electronic assistance