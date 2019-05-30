Rudd reveals why Labor lost

FORMER prime minister Kevin Rudd says there are two key factors that led to Labor's shock loss at the 2019 federal election.

In an interview with ABC's 7.30, Mr Rudd offered his views on why the Coalition had a resounding election victory in his home state of Queensland, blaming a lack of understanding about the needs of "aspirational Australians".

He told Leigh Sales there was "some national answers" to explain Labor's shock performance in what had been described as their unlosable election and others that were "Queensland-specific".

He said, Queensland was a big and "deeply decentralised" state where the role of government was deeply important. "It's also a mining state where people who support the mining industry are not bad people. It's a question of managing a carbon transition over time. "And then also it's a fundamentally small business state and where, if we, as the Labor party don't have a strong message for those aspiring to build their own businesses, it won't resonate."

Earlier, Scott Morrison's inner and outer ministries were sworn in, with photos highlighting the Prime Minister's move to usher in a new era of leadership.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Deputy Leader Michael McCormack with female members of the Coalition's inner and outer ministry. Picture: Getty Images

In one image, Mr Morrison and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack are all smiles as they pose with their seven female cabinet ministers - a record number for the Coalition.

Joining them are several women from the outer ministry, while another photo showed one of the biggest moments in political history.

Ken Wyatt - the first Indigenous member of Cabinet and Indigenous Minister for Indigenous Affairs - beams as he stands beside Mr Morrison, wearing a traditional kangaroo-hide cloak. He is the first MP to wear kangaroo skin.

Earlier, Mr Morrison insisted his "hungry, committed and united" team would focus on the aspirations of ordinary Australians during their third term in power.

But her warned his ministers there was a wealth of talent within the government's ranks to keep the pressure on them to perform.

Meanwhile, Bill Shorten is reportedly pushing for a role on Anthony Albanese's front bench.

Mr Albanese stopped short of saying whether or not Mr Shorten would serve in his inner or outer ministry, but added: "I will treat him with the appropriate respect".

The Labor caucus will meet tomorrow to nominate members for Labor's executive, with Mr Albanese then allocating portfolio positions.

He said his shadow cabinet would be revealed Sunday, or Monday next week.