A royal commission into abuse and neglect in the disability services sector is one step closer after the PM sought state backing for a joint inquiry. Picture: Supplied
Politics

PM’s push for 7th royal commission

by AAP
27th Feb 2019 10:17 AM
SCOTT Morrison has written to state and territory leaders seeking their support for a royal commission into abuse and neglect in the disability services sector.

It will be Australia's seventh royal commission in a decade, if states back the probe.

The step comes after the prime minister backed a motion supporting the inquiry in federal parliament last week, under pressure from Labor and the Greens.

"It is crucial that all governments work closely and collaboratively to ensure a holistic response to this issue," Mr Morrison has told states and territories, according to Nine Newspapers.

"I am now seeking your in-principle agreement for the establishment of a joint royal commission and the most appropriate consultation pathways to progress this important matter."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has written to state and territory leaders seeking their support for a royal commission into abuse and neglect in the disability services sector. Picture: AAP
The coalition government backed a motion supporting the royal commission in the House of Representatives last week, four days after it passed the Senate without their support.

Mr Morrison vowed to seek further advice from the states and territories, noting they previously rejected a call for such an inquiry.

The issue has a long history, with a 2015 Senate inquiry into violence, abuse and neglect against people with disability recommending a royal commission.

The government dismissed the recommendation in its formal response to the inquiry's findings in 2017.

It stressed that until the National Disability Insurance Scheme was fully rolled out, the states and territories remain responsible for disability services.

The idea of a royal commission was later considered by states and territories through the Council of Australian Governments, where they did not indicate their support.

Labor began pushing for the inquiry in May 2017.

