Scotland adventure awaits for keen golfer

GOLF: A trip to Scotland to compete is on the cards for emerging player Cody Anderson.

The 10-year-old Miriam Vale resident and also a member of the Gladstone Junior Golf Club had outstanding results on the Gold and Sunshine Coasts recently.

WORLD CLASS EVENT

“In Scotland, my goal is to be the top two non-European player so I can play in the World Teen Von Horn Cup which is a team event versus Europe the day after,” Cody said.

He qualified for this event after he finished third at the US Kids Golf Australian Open on the Gold Coast.

“It was a good experience and I was coming first after the first day shooting an even par 72 in which I hit my first eagle on a par five and was I hoping for top three,” Cody said.

He was pipped by one shot off second place and five off first and the final two holes were costly.

“My game was really good on the first day and except for last two holes hitting double bogey then bogey,” Cody said.

“Then in the second day, the harder I tried, the more mistakes and I made hitting 81 which was nine over par.”

Cody described the condition of the course as in ‘great condition’.

The youngster also eighth at the Asia Pacific Age Masters at Pelican Waters on the Sunny Coast.

“Pelican Waters was wet from all the rain and I was playing tough,” he said.

“There were more kids from all over Australia and New Zealand and I just wanted to play three days of consistent golf in preparation for the European Championships in Scotland in May.”

AIMING HIGH

Cody has more competitions to play before Scotland and these are the Junior Age Championship on the Gold Coast in April and Under-12 State Schools Championship at the end of that month.

“I’m hoping for a top 20 and if I play my best golf, hopefully I will make state side for nationals,” he said.

