Scorned woman drives 100km, kicks over man’s pot plants

A woman was frustrated over mixed messages from her former partner so she kicked over and damaged his pot plants, after she had driven 100kms to his place.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on February 23 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said the defendant drove from Gladstone to Rockhampton on December 9, arriving about 3pm at the victim's residence.

He said the victim was not home and the defendant called him.

Mr Boyd said the victim told the defendant he did not want to see her.

He said the defendant pulled plants out of pots, kicked pots over, damaged pots and then left.

Mr Boyd said the defendant told police she had driven to Rockhampton from Gladstone after receiving a call from the victim saying he wanted to rekindle the relationship.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client had worked at a not-for-profit organisation for five years and been in a relationship with the victim for six years until she caught the man in bed with another woman.

She said the woman, 53, moved to Gladstone due to a lack of available accommodation but stayed in contact with the victim.

Ms Legrady said her client pulled plants and damaged pots in retaliation to the man "playing mind games with her".

The woman was placed on a six-month Good Behaviour Bond with a $400 recognisance and no conviction recorded.