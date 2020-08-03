Scorned lover claims ex-partner infected him with HIV

A MAN who fronted court after sending "taunting" messages to his former partner claims the man infected him with HIV.

The Airlie Beach man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told Proserpine Magistrates Court a domestic violence order was put in place after he painted "three letters" on his former partner's fence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe said the man, who pleaded guilty to contravening the domestic violence order, sent a series of text messages to the victim over a few days in June this year.

They ranged from the man telling his former partner he would contact his colleague as he believed the man needed to be drug tested, to accusing the man of harassing him while he was driving to Bowen.

Sen-Constable Rowe told the court the man reported the incident to police, claiming his former partner had followed and harassed him on the road so he had to take evasive action to avoid a crash.

But he later admitted to police that he made the story up.

Lawyer Peter Vernon appeared for the man, saying he was receiving a disability support pension due to past medical conditions but volunteered throughout the area.

Ms Vernon said the 51-year-old was in a short relationship with his former partner.

"It was fraught with danger due to the victim's drug use and infidelity, which eventually led to the breakdown of the relationship," Ms Vernon said.

"Obviously (he) didn't cope with that as well as he probably should have and led him to behave in a manner in which he may not ordinarily behave.

"He just sought to talk things out with the victim but obviously accepting now that he didn't want to talk."

Ms Vernon said the man had started attending sessions with Shifting Gears.

Magistrate James Morton said the man's behaviour looked like "child's play".

"Why do you have to taunt him about his drug abuse?" Mr Morton said.

"You think you've got something over him but look where it's ended you up."

The man then told the court the DVO was granted after he painted his former partner's fence after he found out he was infected with HIV.

"He had it and didn't tell me," he said.

The man was fined $450 and no conviction was recorded.