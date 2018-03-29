Menu
GRATEFUL: Seema thanked everyone who had helped her to secure her cafe position including her new boss - owner/manager of The Outlook Cafe Bill Fawzi. Mike Richards GLA280318COFF
Scoring a job in chosen field after just 3 months training

Julia Bartrim
by
29th Mar 2018 5:52 PM

BEFORE December, Seema Kumar had never worked a day in her life.

But since gaining employment at The Outlook Cafe, at Auckland Point Lookout, Seema's become confident that one day she can open a cafe herself.

Seema undertook a Certificate III in barista and retail skills taught by vocational trainer Designer Life and supported by Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours late last year.

"I never tried to find work before, I don't think I would have (found work without doing the course)," she said.

Seema married young, at age 20, and after becoming a mother had her hands full with her three children.

But with her youngest daughter turning nine last year, she decided it was time for a change.

"I thought now I have more time... one day they (my kids) are going to leave me, so I need to do something about that," she laughed.

I had a dream to do the (Cert III) course, get experience and then open a shop, a cafe. Fortunately I did that course."

Seema said she had thought about opening a cafe for a very long time.

"Whenever I invite people over they eat (my) food and they say you need to open a restaurant," she laughed.

"When I was in India I never cooked.

"I never leant (to cook), I just saw my mother and sisters doing it but I believed I could do that.

"I have got the gift... and you learn very fast when you have it."

Seema said the secret to good food is patience and love.

If she and her husband stay in town, Gladstone should watch out for a new cafe in the coming years.

The Certificate III Seema undertook was funded by the State Government.

Local Partners