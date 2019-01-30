Score your group funding with FREE grant writing workshops

The free workshops will help kickstart the grant application process and increase the chances of your project scoring funding.

GLADSTONE Regional Council is calling on groups and organisations that may have a great arts, culture or heritage project that needs funding to participate in upcoming grant writing workshops.

Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett is inviting community members to brush up on their grant writing skills during one of three intensive grant writing workshops taking place across the region.

"The group sessions will discuss grant writing, partnership development and promotion," Cr Burnett said.

"They will also be followed by 40-minute one-on-one sessions with Creative Regions' creative producer Di Wills, where you'll be able to really focus specially on your own project needs.

"This is an opportunity to develop great skills and invest in your funding submission success."

Ms Wills said she is excited to return to the Gladstone region and "can't wait share some tips and tricks of the grant trade."

Hosted in conjunction with GRC's Regional Arts Development Fund 2018-2019 Round One, the group sessions will be held from 10.30am to 2pm and one-on-one sessions held between 2.30pm and 4pm.

The workshops will be held at the following venues:

Tomorrow - Agnes Water Rural Transaction Centre

Friday - Yarwun Hall

Saturday - Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.

Phone the Gallery on 4976 6766 or email gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au to reserve your spot.

Bookings are essential.