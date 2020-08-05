Score a dream job working with nature

Two $90,000 scholarships are available to work on a major project for the Gladstone Port in the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

IF WORKING to improve Gladstone’s Port and understanding the fragile ecosystem of the Great Barrier Reef is your dream job, two university graduates can apply for $90,000 scholarships to do just that.

In a joint venture by CQUniversity and the Gladstone Ports Corporation, the new PHD Elevate scholarships were launched last week for graduates of environmental economics and ecological engineering.

The three year scholarships aim to develop valuable research at the local university and encourage sustainable development in the community.

Both successful applicants will contribute to the implementation of “working-with-nature” solutions for a planned large project in a major port in the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area.

CQUni vice-president, Research Professor Grant Stanley said the research group included 20 staff with a goal to undertake research that worked with nature to build an economically and environmentally sustainable future to enrich coastal communities.

“CQU is thrilled to co-invest in research scholarships with an industry partner like GPC,” he said.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to be able to offer these PhD Elevate Scholarships that will provide the PhD candidates with a strong research environment and ample opportunities for research collaborations at a national and international level.”

GPC Acting CEO Craig Walker said the corporation was proud to be supporting important research that would improve sustainable development for the local community and future generations in Gladstone and across Australia.

“At GPC we are thought leaders focused on the future and we’re proud to be funding this scholarship program which is an important step in improving our community and developing research that will help shape our future developments,” he said.

The scholarships will provide the PhD candidates with an exciting opportunity to conduct research where it matters, working with GPC and CQU’s Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre (CMERC) researchers to identify best-practice for developing our coastal economy in an environmentally sustainable way.

To apply for the scholarships email Professor John Rolfe.