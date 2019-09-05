Scorching start to spring after a hot winter

BEACH WEATHER: It's been a balmy start to Spring in the Gladstone region.

GLADSTONE has finished a hotter than average winter with a balmy start to September.

Yesterday was expected to reach a maximum of 32C and the same is expected today, temperatures that are significantly higher than the September average maximum of 26C.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Kimba Wong said most of Queensland was predicted to experience warmer-than-average days.

"The reason for all of this is we have a ridge of high pressure over the state,” Ms Wong said.

"Its very stagnant and static, the airmass is travelling over us and getting a warmer and warmer each day.”

There is also a high fire danger warning in place for the region until Saturday.

"With those warmer temperature and the dry, any fire dangers are enhanced,” Ms Wong said.

Winter in Gladstone was one degree hotter than the average minimum and maximum.

August was 1.5C hotter than the average maximum and 2.4C hotter than the average minimum.

Across winter there was a significant shortage of rainfall.

The radar recorded 19.2mm of rain, around 19 per cent of the winter average of 103mm.