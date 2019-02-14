SCORCHER: The CQ town predicted to reach 42C tomorrow

Biloela is in for maximum temperatures over 40C tomorrow.

IT'LL be a warm week across the Gladstone region, but for our westerly neighbours coming days are expected to be scorchers.

Gladstone's maximum temperatures are forecast to rise to the low to mid 30s this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts today will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, while tomorrow it'll be a mostly sunny day with a top of 33C.

Meteorologist Lachlan Stoney said thunderstorms could also be on the horizon for today.

"It's not expected to get too close to the coast but there'll be definitely a few around," Mr Stoney said.

Conditions will remain the same right through to Friday where possible showers are forecast, before clearing up at the weekend and next week.

However for residents the Banana region this week is expected to be a scorcher.

Tomorrow the mercury is predicted to reach 42 degrees in Biloela, with a chance of a thunderstorm in the south and will be coupled with north-to-northeasterly winds at 15 to 25km/h.

While on Thursday, despite a maximum temperature of 39, the forecast is for a medium chance of showers and a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon or the evening.

Towards the end of the week conditions will slightly improve with maximum temperatures to hover around 37 to 38 degrees, but is still well above average.

Mr Stoney said a hot air mass over most of southern and eastern Queensland is one of the causes for the hot temperatures.

"It's a very stagnant warm air mass and we haven't had any significant cool changes moving through the area recently," he said.

He also said the weather systems in the tropics could be a factor for the heat.

"(It) tends to get a lot of ascending air at this time of year, and they tend to move south and descend," he said.

"That will tend to warm and dry as it does descend."

The good news for the Gladstone region is it will escape the heatwave due to afternoon sea breezes.

"(It) comes in the late afternoon and tends to reduce the maximum temperatures," he said.