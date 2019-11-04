Scooter success despite a Sunday washout

Mark Brookes participated in this weekend's Scootathon to help raise awereness for suicide prevention.

MOTORSPORT:Despite a washout on Sunday, the first Central Queensland Scootathon Charity Event was a resounding success according to CQ Minimoto Club spokeswoman Julie Maeyke.

"We had 30 competitors and the feedback was amazing and all positive," she said.

Team Beatrice completed the most laps with 143 in four hours at the Benaraby Motorsport Complex track.

Money raised went to Ride 4 Life Suicide Awareness and Prevention and the Movember Foundation.

Maeyke said a Posties team showed determination.

"Their clutch broke after five laps," she said.

"They drove back to Rocky for parts and returned just as racing finished but their partner Nigel Smith stayed and did 50km around the track on his push bike.

"That earned him legend status."