Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SCOOTERMAN: Tom Maeyke hopes there will be competitive scooter racing sometime next year.
SCOOTERMAN: Tom Maeyke hopes there will be competitive scooter racing sometime next year.
Sport

Scooter club re-established

NICK KOSSATCH
25th Oct 2019 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORSPORT: The re-establishment of the Central Queensland Minimoto Club could lead to competitive scooter racing next year.

RELATED STORY: Girls getting dirty

RELATED STORY: Benaraby club tops the list of great contenders

But first and foremost for the club is next weekend’s CQ Scootathon Charity Event at the Benaraby Motorcross Raceway.

Registrations for teams of at least three are still open but time is running out to be part of a cause in which proceeds go toward Ride 4 Life Suicide Awareness and Prevention and the Movember Foundation.

“The CQ Minimoto Club used to be run by the Jones at the Gladstone Karts Club track and had been defunct for a few years when the karts club got going,” CQ Minimoto Club spokeswoman Julie Maeyke said. “We’d thought to get it back up and running and thought of doing something fun and social and use the dirt track, which runs next to the Benaraby motorcross track.”

Next weekend’s event has so far drawn 10 teams and organiser Tom Maeyke said people could enter via the club’s CQ Minimoto Facebook site.

“We’re hoping for 15 teams and if it’s more than that, then that would be great,” Tom Maeyke said.

Owners of postie bikes are also welcome to enter.

The format of the weekend goes across eight hours split into noon-4pm on Saturday and 9am-1pm on Sunday.

There will be awards presented at the end of the event and these are for best presented scooter and most money raised by a team.

“The cost is $180 per team of three, which includes a meal on Saturday night,” Tom Maeyke said.

“If your team has more than three, it will be $60 plus licence.”

Riders are required to join CQ Minimoto, which can be done on the Facebook site.

An approved helmet, goggles and gloves must be worn. MX gear recommended. Body armour is recommended but not essential.

Entries must be done online prior to the event. Contact Julie Maeyke on 0428 452 645.

cq minimotp gladstone motorsports motorbikes ride4life scooters
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    How to score one of 70 mining jobs available right now

    premium_icon How to score one of 70 mining jobs available right now

    Environment There are more than 70 mining, resources and energy jobs up for grabs right now as a major recruiter shares tips for success.

    Queensland’s best teachers named — full list

    premium_icon Queensland’s best teachers named — full list

    Education Queensland recognises state’s best educators on World Teaching Day

    72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

    premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are eight options.

    PM outnumbered on campaign to end govt secrets

    PM outnumbered on campaign to end govt secrets

    News More political parties throwing their support behind campaign