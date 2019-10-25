Scooter club re-established

SCOOTERMAN: Tom Maeyke hopes there will be competitive scooter racing sometime next year.

MOTORSPORT: The re-establishment of the Central Queensland Minimoto Club could lead to competitive scooter racing next year.

But first and foremost for the club is next weekend’s CQ Scootathon Charity Event at the Benaraby Motorcross Raceway.

Registrations for teams of at least three are still open but time is running out to be part of a cause in which proceeds go toward Ride 4 Life Suicide Awareness and Prevention and the Movember Foundation.

“The CQ Minimoto Club used to be run by the Jones at the Gladstone Karts Club track and had been defunct for a few years when the karts club got going,” CQ Minimoto Club spokeswoman Julie Maeyke said. “We’d thought to get it back up and running and thought of doing something fun and social and use the dirt track, which runs next to the Benaraby motorcross track.”

Next weekend’s event has so far drawn 10 teams and organiser Tom Maeyke said people could enter via the club’s CQ Minimoto Facebook site.

“We’re hoping for 15 teams and if it’s more than that, then that would be great,” Tom Maeyke said.

Owners of postie bikes are also welcome to enter.

The format of the weekend goes across eight hours split into noon-4pm on Saturday and 9am-1pm on Sunday.

There will be awards presented at the end of the event and these are for best presented scooter and most money raised by a team.

“The cost is $180 per team of three, which includes a meal on Saturday night,” Tom Maeyke said.

“If your team has more than three, it will be $60 plus licence.”

Riders are required to join CQ Minimoto, which can be done on the Facebook site.

An approved helmet, goggles and gloves must be worn. MX gear recommended. Body armour is recommended but not essential.

Entries must be done online prior to the event. Contact Julie Maeyke on 0428 452 645.