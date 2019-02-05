Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scoot has incredible business class fares to Singapore. Picture: Scoot
Scoot has incredible business class fares to Singapore. Picture: Scoot
Travel

Airline’s crazy $289 business class fare

5th Feb 2019 8:50 AM

IT's the business class fare cheaper than a seat in economy.

Low cost carrier, Scoot, has launched a sale on its business class seats that can see you nab a flight from Perth to Singapore from just $289. The sale also includes fares from Sydney and Melbourne to Singapore from $389 one-way and the Gold Coast from $349.

So what does business class look like on a budget airline? You'll get reclining leather seats, a 15kg carry-on plus 30kg of checked-in luggage.

Throw in priority boarding, a meal and drink, entertainment, Wi-Fi and in-seat power to charge up your devices. At this price, it's an absolute steal.

"If the savvy business person can be a little flexible and forward-thinking with their planning, they can probably fly ScootBiz to Asia for under $1000, avoiding school and public holiday periods, price watching in the Scoot app, and pouncing on sales," says Jared Simcox, Country Manager Australia for Scoot.

"Many businesses have also cut travel allowances, so employees are choosing greater comfort and more perks for the same price, to stay within their travel budget. At some fare levels they can even earn Kris Flyer points* too," he added.

The sale starts at 1pm AEST and finishes at 0259 on Sunday 10 February, 2019.

The fares include all taxes and travel must be completed by 30 May 2019.

airline budget editors picks scoot airlines travellers

Top Stories

    Angry mob waits outside for convicted sex-offender

    premium_icon Angry mob waits outside for convicted sex-offender

    News A CALLIOPE man was escorted through a back-door of the Gladstone Courthouse after a mob of angry people waited outside for him.

    GPS defends against unreliability claims after 14 outages

    premium_icon GPS defends against unreliability claims after 14 outages

    Business Gladstone Power Station had 14 outages, disproving coal lobby claims

    Seven trainees start industry careers at QAL

    premium_icon Seven trainees start industry careers at QAL

    Business QAL has seven new process operator trainees.

    • 5th Feb 2019 8:00 AM
    Gladstone man's monster barra felt like a 'freight train'

    premium_icon Gladstone man's monster barra felt like a 'freight train'

    News 'We were down to our last live bait when I caught that one'.

    • 5th Feb 2019 8:00 AM