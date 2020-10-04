ScoMo’s chicken coop a social media hit

Scott Morrison's image of himself building a chicken coop is trending on social media with users joking the Prime Minister has TV tradie Scott Cam working in his backyard.

The image posted on Morrison's Facebook page shows him in his backyard building the coop, with a comment saying his wife and daughters wanted to name it 'Lodge Ladies' and give the chickens the names of former Australian Prime Ministers' wives.

Twitter posters have joked that the image of Morrison in a cap with a screw in his mouth resembles The Block host having a smoke on set.

They have also made references to Morrison's controversial payment last year to Cam of $345,000 for a 15-month government contract.

The PM's Facebook post has attracted more than 850 shares and 4300 mostly positive comments, including a few sideswipes about the "goose" in charge of Victoria.

"You're full of positive energy PM please keep this vibe up as Australia needs this right now more than ever," one person wrote on Facebook.

"I love seeing your personal side. Good job on the coop," another Facebook user wrote.

On Twitter, however, posters were taking a swipe at Mr Morrison, including comments that naming chooks after PMs' wives was possibly sexist.

PM Scott Morrison building his back yard chicken coop, which some Facebook and Twitter users say makes him look like Block host Scott Cam. Picture: Facebook.

The PM’s comment about naming chickens after former first ladies drew praise and criticism on Facebook and Twitter: Picture: Facebook.

"I am distinctly uncomfortable about this," tweeted @DavidHarley6, "what is he trying to do?

"He is tone deaf and trying to copy @TwoPaddocks in a twisted way.

"Will the first be called Jenny, just to show this isn't some form of misogyny?"

Wheras, @CognitiveVerb tweeted: "I wonder if Lucy Turnbull, Margaret Abbott, Therese Rein, Tim Mathieson, Janette Howard et al will retaliate."

The same Twitter user also tweeted: "They could buy a bucket full of meal worms and call them all "Scott".

@TheWokeBloke tweeted a picture of Julia Gillard and her then partner, Tim Mathieson, and said: "I guess they will have to call the rooster Tim."

Other Twitter users were determined to portray Morrison's lighthearted post as neglectful of more serious issues.

"How does Scott Morrison respond to the Aged Care Royal commission findings and 667 Australian deaths?," tweeted @Danieldfc00. "He builds a chicken coop."

I guess they will have to call the rooster Tim. pic.twitter.com/vVAulglWyS — The Woke Bloke (@twb2468) October 4, 2020

Twitter user @QuandiGirl22 posted: "He has no idea how triggering these photos are for many Australians.

"Not read the comments from curry and previous handyman tweets. Bloody clueless and empathy coaching is yet another #ScottyFromMarketing failure."

TheFormerScottMorisson tweeted: "How good is this metaphor? A fox in charge of the chook house."

He has no idea how triggering these photos are for many Australians. Not read the comments from curry and previous handyman tweets. Bloody clueless and empathy coaching is yet another #ScottyFromMarketing failure. — 💧Blodwyn (@QuandiGirl22) October 4, 2020

Twitter user @bellabeachbabe posted that: "Many of us are working longer hours now, no weekend. Many out of work, can't afford DIY weekend projects. Prefer to see him pay for takeaway curry & chookpen installation while he works in community to feed & create shelter for those impacted by fires and covid."

In a direct joke about the PM's resemblance to The Block host, @LeenaVanD tweeted: "Stop cosplaying as Scott Cam and get back to work".

With a photo of Cam smoking, @l2l0601 tweeted, "Exhausted after assembling Scott Morrison's flatpack chook pen Scott Cam stops for another smoko".

Below the PM's Facebook post with the chicken coop pictures, people were more positive with one saying naming a chook "hazel Hen" after the late Bob Hawke's first wife was a good idea.

Others wished him and his family some good egg production in the future.

