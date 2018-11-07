Menu
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with workers at Boyne Smelters Limited during his visit to Gladstone as part of his state-wide tour up the Queensland Coast on November 7, 2018.
Sco-NO: Nothing promised for Gladstone as PM visits smelter

MATT HARRIS
7th Nov 2018 1:55 PM
THE ScoMo Express rolled into the Gladstone Region today but left without announcing any funding for the Port City and surrounds.

Beginning his day in Rockhampton before a bus trip south, Prime Minister Scott Morrison toured Boyne Smelters before holding a press conference.

But unlike Rockhampton, who received a funding commitment of $800m for the $1 billion ring road project, Gladstone was left with nothing.

Mr Morrison said the reason for his visit was to see the smelter in action, but quickly warned that Labor's emissions reduction target would see the site grind to a halt.

"The Labor Party wants to push up the emissions reduction target up to 45 per cent and that will shut this shop down," Mr Morrison said.

"That's 1000 jobs and that will be the cost of what Labor wants to do when it comes to their plan on a 45 per cent target.

"We've got our target at 26 per cent and we made it some years ago, we are sticking to it and delivering on it.

"We are going to make our 2030 targets in a canter which means we can keep places like this open."

Mr Morrison has added to the tally of Prime Ministers visiting Gladstone without any announcements or promises.

Tony Abbott came here in 2015 and delivered nothing, while Kevin Rudd (2013) and Julia Gillard (2011) also came up short during their visits.

More to follow...

Gladstone Observer

