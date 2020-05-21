Scientists discover more enemies to Gladstone reef

Australian Institute of Marine Science marine ecologist Dr Frederieke Kroon is leading a ground breaking research project which is testing hundreds of fish poo samples. April 2018

THE menace that is ravaging the reef off Gladstone has hundreds of new enemies after scientists discovered many more fish species eat the pesky crown of thorns starfish than first thought.

The groundbraking findings by a team of scientists from the Australian Institute of Marine Science reveal many fish, including popular eating and aquarium species, could play a rital role in keeping this pest under control.

The starfish are a major threat to the health of the Great Barrier Reef, with more than 47,000 recently removed at the remote Swains Reefs off Gladstone.

Led by Dr Frederieke Kroon, the scientists applied a genetic marker unique to the starfish to detect its DNA in fish faeces.

Over three years, scientists studied samples taken from 678 fish from 101 species, comprising 21 families, from various parts of the reef.

"We want to see if there are small fish on the reef, that eat some of the millions of tiny eggs and larvae of the crown of thorns starfish," Dr Kroon said.

"We collected small fish from these reefs and gave them an overnight cruise onboard the AIMS research vessel, where we collected their poo before releasing them back onto the reef.

"We take the samples back to the lab where our researchers apply a specific DNA probe designed to reveal the presence of crown-of-thorns starfish DNA in the fish poo."

Some fish found to eat the starfish include at least 18 coral reef fish species such as the spangled emperor, the redthroat emperor and the blackspotted puffer.

The findings of the study are published in the journal Scientific Reports.

"Fish species which are found to eat crown of thorns starfish, could be well protected so we can have good numbers of those species in areas where outbreaks first start," Dr Kroon said.

"It could give us another tool to reduce the outbreaks."

The starfish has been an enemy of the 344,400 square kilometre reef since the mid 1980s.

The average hard coral cover halved on the reef from 1985 to 2012, with 42 per cent of this decline attributed to coral predation by the Pacific crown of thorns starfish, Dr Kroon wrote in her findings.

To mitigate the impact of the starfish, authorities have been manually removing it from the reef.

Efforts have also been made in "reducing land-based run-off to lower recruitment rates of CoTS pelagic larvae into benthic settlement".

The scientists worked with staff from the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority GBRMPA to conduct the study.

GBRMPA reef intervention director Darren Cameron said the research supported the importance of the marine park zoning off Gladstone.

"It is likely that effective control of crown of thorns starfish - that is, to below starfish population levels where coral growth outpaces feeding by starfish - will likely be achieved by a combination of reef management techniques," he said.

"In the last 18 months since the expansion of the Australian Government-funded crown of thorns starfish control program and management by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, direct starfish control has occurred on 15 reefs in the southern Great Barrier Reef, with 1460 hectares of reef controlled.

"There is now more live coral cover on these reefs as a result of the authority's crown-of-thorns starfish control program, than there otherwise would have been."