Crime

Schooner binge leads to high blood-alcohol reading

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
25th Mar 2021 10:00 AM
A Gladstone man who chanced his arm and drove after a drinking session has paid the price.

Mathew Justin Woolley, 39, pleaded guilty Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo said police were conducting static random breath tests on Stirrat St, Calliope, when they intercepted Woolley driving a Nissan Navara ute on Friday, March 5, about 4.40pm,.

Woolley had a blood-alcohol content reading of .100.

Woolley admitted to consuming four schooners of beer prior to being intercepted by police.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey fined Woolley $800 and disqualified him from driving for three months with a conviction being recorded.

