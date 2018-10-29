Menu
AUTONOMY: Schools will handle staffing and resourcing decisions.
Schools to be given more autonomy under new plan

Mark Zita
by
29th Oct 2018 9:00 AM
THE Independent Public Schools program will continue in Queensland until at least 2020, after an independent review in to the program.

The program, which gives schools more autonomy over staffing and the use of resources, was introduced in 2013 by the Newman government.

The review supported the continuation of greater autonomy for selected schools, and contained several recommendations to improve the model.

Education Minister Grace Grace said despite Federal Government funding ceasing last year, the State Government remained committed to the program.

"We will continue to provide funding for at least this term of Government,” Ms Grace said.

The only independent state school in the Gladstone region is Boyne Island State School, which joins 249 other independent schools across the state.

