Schools to stay closed today in Gladstone region

STAYING HOME: The grounds at Boyne Island State School were empty yesterday.

9.03am: Buslink Gladstone have confirmed they will not be operating any school services today.

Qconnect services will be operating on a school holiday timetable.

Earlier: ALL state schools in Gladstone will remain closed today following yesterday's weather event.

The Department of Education and Training issued a statement early this morning advising that, in the interest of children's safety, schools in rain affected areas that were closed yesterday will also close today, Friday, March 31.

"The safety of students, teachers and community members is the department's highest priority," it said in the statement.

"If parents or carers have any concerns about access to the school they can contact the principal or relevant regional office.

"Schools and parents should note that absences recorded as a result of an extreme weather event or natural disasters are not counted on a student's report card nor in the school's absence data."

The department advised students of Catholic or independent schools should contact their relevant schools to find out information about closures.

It reported on its website that Chanel College in Gladstone would be closed today.

The department also reported that 1359 early childhood and care centres would also be closed across Queensland.

It did, however, warn that approved providers make the decision to close and re-open their education and care services, and they are required to notify the department within 24 hours of the service closing.

"Families using family day care are encouraged to contact their child's educator for details regarding closures," the statement read.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher confirmed that most schools would be closed today.

"As a basic rule of thumb, if your school was closed yesterday, it will be closed today," he told the Observer this morning.

State schools closed in the 4680 postcode area according to the Department of Education and Training:

Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre

Builyan State School

Calliope State School

Gladstone Central State School

Gladstone South State School

Gladstone State High School

Gladstone West State School

Kin Kora State School

Nagoorin State School

Rosella Park School

Toolooa State High School

Ubobo State School

Catholic or independent schools closed:

Chanel College (Gladstone)

St Francis Catholic Primary School

St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School

Early childcare centres closed:

C&K Clinton Community Childcare Centre

C&K Gladstone Kindergarten

C&K Kin Kora Community Kindergarten

C&K Waratah Crescent Community Kindergarten

Camp Australia - Gladstone South State School OSHC

Community Kids Clinton Park Early Education Centre

Enhance FDC - Gladstone

Forest Springs Early Learning Centre

Helping Hands Calliope

Helping Hands Clinton

Kookaburra Creek Kindergarten

Koolyangarra Kindergarten

PCYC Gladstone School Age Care

St John's Outside School Hours Care

St Stephen's Lutheran Kindergarten

Star Of The Sea Outside School Hours Care

Stepping Stones Child Care Centre

Tannum Sands Kindergarten

Trinity College Kindy

Trinity College OSHClub Gladstone