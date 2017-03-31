Schools to stay closed today in Gladstone region

9.03am: Buslink Gladstone have confirmed they will not be operating any school services today.
Qconnect services will be operating on a school holiday timetable.
Earlier: ALL state schools in Gladstone will remain closed today following yesterday's weather event.
The Department of Education and Training issued a statement early this morning advising that, in the interest of children's safety, schools in rain affected areas that were closed yesterday will also close today, Friday, March 31.
"The safety of students, teachers and community members is the department's highest priority," it said in the statement.
"If parents or carers have any concerns about access to the school they can contact the principal or relevant regional office.
"Schools and parents should note that absences recorded as a result of an extreme weather event or natural disasters are not counted on a student's report card nor in the school's absence data."
The department advised students of Catholic or independent schools should contact their relevant schools to find out information about closures.
It reported on its website that Chanel College in Gladstone would be closed today.
The department also reported that 1359 early childhood and care centres would also be closed across Queensland.
It did, however, warn that approved providers make the decision to close and re-open their education and care services, and they are required to notify the department within 24 hours of the service closing.
"Families using family day care are encouraged to contact their child's educator for details regarding closures," the statement read.
Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher confirmed that most schools would be closed today.
"As a basic rule of thumb, if your school was closed yesterday, it will be closed today," he told the Observer this morning.
State schools closed in the 4680 postcode area according to the Department of Education and Training:
Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre
Builyan State School
Calliope State School
Gladstone Central State School
Gladstone South State School
Gladstone State High School
Gladstone West State School
Kin Kora State School
Nagoorin State School
Rosella Park School
Toolooa State High School
Ubobo State School
Catholic or independent schools closed:
Chanel College (Gladstone)
St Francis Catholic Primary School
St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School
Early childcare centres closed:
C&K Clinton Community Childcare Centre
C&K Gladstone Kindergarten
C&K Kin Kora Community Kindergarten
C&K Waratah Crescent Community Kindergarten
Camp Australia - Gladstone South State School OSHC
Community Kids Clinton Park Early Education Centre
Enhance FDC - Gladstone
Forest Springs Early Learning Centre
Helping Hands Calliope
Helping Hands Clinton
Kookaburra Creek Kindergarten
Koolyangarra Kindergarten
PCYC Gladstone School Age Care
St John's Outside School Hours Care
St Stephen's Lutheran Kindergarten
Star Of The Sea Outside School Hours Care
Stepping Stones Child Care Centre
Tannum Sands Kindergarten
Trinity College Kindy
Trinity College OSHClub Gladstone