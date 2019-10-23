Schools’ soccer students to clash tomorrow night

SOCCER: There will be eager games played with school pride on the line when the first round of the Toyworld Cup starts later tomorrow at Brian Niven Park.

RELATED STORY: Always a nice feeling to beat Rocky in a soccer final

RELATED STORY: From little things, big things grow in 'the world game'

The six-round competition, which caters for under-12s, will be on every Thursday and finishes on November 28 with finals and placings.

St Johns Primary, Boyne Island State School, Star of the Sea Catholic School, Trinity College Gladstone, Kin Kora State School, Clinton State School, Gladstone Central State School, Tannum Sands State School, Gladstone West State School and Calliope State School will all feature in the competition.

Star of the Sea’s Cohen Butcher and Milly Sharpe look forward to the first game.

“I think we’ll do pretty good and we’ll see what happens,” Cohen said.

Milly is a multiple sportsgirl who does gymnastics, swimming and athletics.

“I have been playing soccer since I was four or five with the Wolves but now play for Clinton Crusadors as a goalkeeper or defender,” she said.

Clinton Crossfire striker Flynn Ashton will represent Calliope State School against Kin Kora in game one.

“I’m looking forward to it and play for the fun of the game. I have kicked a few goals this year for Clinton,” Flynn said.

His mother Donnella Smith-Ashton and Shay Galliland are co-coaches of the Calliope boy’s team.

“We have got mainly bottom-age players and the main thing is to develop the players,” Smith-Ashton said.

“This is a great competition and the players will be going in hard.

“There will also be proper officials to referee the matches.”

Tannum State School’s striker Jasmine McLeish was bullish about her team’s prospects.

“We came second last year but I think we have a good chance this year,” she said.

“I play as striker for BITS and am hoping to get more experience playing with the Tannum girls.”

Games start at 4pm with the final matches at 6pm.