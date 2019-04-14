Schools show improvement in latest NAPLAN results

A number of schools in the Gladstone region have shown improvement in the latest release of results from last year's NAPLAN tests.

A NUMBER of schools in the Gladstone region have shown improvement in the latest release of results from last year's NAPLAN tests.

Students at Tannum Sands State School showed development from last year by being above national standards in the Year 3 and 5 Writing test, while meeting standards for the other English strands and Numeracy.

Trinity College students also showed improvement across several NAPLAN strands, with year 5 students improving across the board in 2018.

The grammar test showed the most progress with results jumping from being below benchmark in 2017 to exceeding national standards last year.

Year 7 students also showed growth by exceeding reading standards in last year's test.

Kin Kora State School year 3 and 5 students developed from 2017 by meeting national standards in last year's writing test.

While for St John The Baptist Catholic Primary School, year 3 students managed to exceed benchmarks for writing in last year's test.

It comes as the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority released its national report two days ago.

Chief executive officer David de Carvalho revealed interesting trends by comparing results over the past decade.

"The report confirms that since 2008 there have been statistically significant gains in several domains and year levels, particularly at the primary school level,” Mr de Carvalho said.

However, writing test results in Year 5, 7 and 9 were below those observed in 2011.