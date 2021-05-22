School’s police threat to late parents

A Queensland school has implemented strict guidelines around drop-off and pick-up times for students, and some parents aren't happy about it.

Marsden State School in Logan has warned parents they could be reported to Police and Child Safety services if they don't adhere to the timings, posting on its Facebook page that students must be collected by 3pm on the dot as "the office is not an after school child minding service."

The post reads: "All students MUST be collected by 3pm. Parents of students left regularly on school grounds after 3pm without prior contact to the office may be reported to the Police and Child Safety."

It added in the comments section: "Please organise a safe place for your child to wait. School is not that place as there is only supervision for 30 minutes after school. Children left unattended on a regular basis are more likely to get up to mischief or be in danger!"

Parents expressed their concerns about the post, with one writing, "A bit rough threatening child services".

Another said, according to the Courier Mail, "You should look up the legalities before making threats".

"It's not illegal to leave your kids unattended," another wrote.

"An hour or so after school unattended wouldn't be something that needs reporting to police or child safety, just leave the kids to wait in the pick up zone quietly."

But others defended the school, saying the rules were "not hard to follow".

"Would say this is happening a bit with same children, arrangements should be made for after school if needed or contact school in a emergency," one person wrote.

Another added, "I bet it is the same people over and over again. It is irresponsible for anyone to be leaving their kids after that time without arranging something."

A second post also ruffled some feathers, after urging children to be at school between 8am and 8.20am, with parents pointing out school doesn't begin until 8.30am.

"Children are LATE at 8.30am," the post read. "Learning time starts at 8.30am, but for a settled start to the day and to hear messages from staff, it is best to aim for 8.15am to avoid rushing, upsets, missed messages etc."

"Doesn't school start at 8:30 though?" one parent questioned.

Another said, "Parking makes it very hard if you get their (sic) between 8.15 and 8.20. Can't get a park most days."

One parent said her son was sent to the "corner of the hall" because he was late to school.

"I was told the school starts at 8.20, my sons been coming home telling me that he gets sent to the corner of the hall because he's late and he needs to hear the messages. not very nice, i did not get informed to be in school by 8.15am."

