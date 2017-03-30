28°
SCHOOLS OUT: All Gladstone region schools shut down

Sarah Barnham
| 30th Mar 2017 7:41 AM Updated: 8:55 AM
AS OF 8.30am this morning, both the Gladstone regional Mayor Matt Burnett and Gladstone State Member for parliament confirmed the closure of all schools in the Gladstone region.

This includes all state, private, independent and kindergartens of the Gladstone region, both said.

The Queensland Police Service has confirmed this.

However, if children are dropped at their schools, staff will be there to care for them.

Parents and students are being warned to be wary after warnings were issued for significant rainfall, gale force winds, thunderstorms and large scale flooding.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education and Training said before taking their children to school, parents should local weather conditions and road access, and put their safety - and that of their children - above all else.

"Parents should consider that with deteriorating weather conditions, the impact of this significant weather system is expected to worsen during the course of (today)," the spokesman said.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued top priority warnings to inland and coastal communities for widespread heavy rainfall, gale-strength winds and riverine and flash flooding.

Parents should not only consider the risks of the travel journey to school but also the return journey at the end of the school day in response to the deteriorating weather that is forecast during Thursday.

The Department asks parents to tune into their local ABC radio - the official emergency broadcaster - for weather and road updates.

They should regularly monitor the Bureau of Meteorology website bom.gov.au for wind, rainfall and flood updates.

