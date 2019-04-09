School's initiative helps build a future for women in trade

A COLLABORATION between Toolooa State High School and organisation Supporting and Linking Tradeswomen gave female students the chance to learn invaluable trade career skills.

Last week, Year 9-12 students interested in a trade attended a more than four-hour workshop run by SALT.

Head of senior school Natalie Jounquay said attendees were asked to make a timber caddy which required skills such as measuring with tapes and set squares, cutting with a variety of saws and assembling with drills and hammers.

Ms Jounquay said the initiative was prompted by research from SALT which found most women who succeeded in apprenticeships were taught how to use tools at a young age.

"SALT also found while some women did not have the basic knowledge of generic tool use, they also didn't realise they could easily do this type of work,” she said.

The workshop had tradeswomen talk about their careers, and Year 10 student Jordan Lester said their stories were "extremely inspirational”.

"They have overcome the stereotypes about women in trades and it makes me more confident about going into a trade myself,” Jordan said.