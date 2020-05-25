SCHOOL’S IN: Gladstone students head back to the classroom

SCHOOLS in the Gladstone region will be back to almost full capacity on Monday as COVID restrictions are lifted.

All students from years two to 10 at Trinity College, Chanel College and all other Catholic schools in the region return to class today.

A Queensland Eduction Department spokeswoman said state school students in the Gladstone area, from years two to 10 can return to school, unless they sick or medically vulnerable.

"This decision is supported by Queensland's Chief Health Officer and aligns with progressive easing of restrictions.

"Schools will resume regular teaching and learning for all students while continuing to actively manage routines and protocols in and around the school site in line with health advice."

Physical distancing measures will apply to adults on state school campuses in the region, but not students.

"Schools may implement additional measures including using larger, alternative locations or classrooms within the school, designating drop-off/pick-up points for parents in spacious areas, making use of outdoor learning spaces, staggering lunch breaks, start and finish times and other activities to reduce the volume of movement," the spokeswoman said.

"Schools will communicate with parents regarding any changes to their usual routines."

Some children from around Gladstone won't return on Monday and their parents must notify the school.

"It is acknowledged that some parents or carers may still wish to keep their children home from school due to special circumstances, medical vulnerability, or concerns about the risk of COVID-19 transmission," the spokeswoman said.

"The learning@home website will remain available and will continue to be updated throughout Term 2, with new resources for students in Prep to Year 10.

"Students will also be able to view the curriculum-based television programs on three different stations."

Schools have been identified as low risk places for virus transmission, but all parents from both Catholic and state school's in the area must adhere to new rules.

Parents must not gather in and around school grounds, car parks, school gates and outside classrooms.

They should use stop, drop and go or similar facilities rather than walking their children into school.

If there is an outbreak of the virus at any state school in the Gladstone region, contingency plans have been established.

Catholic primary schools and colleges in the region also have developed strategies to minimise the impact of a virus outbreak and will notify Queensland Health immediately if one occurs.

"If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a school community, the school may need to temporarily close to allow time for public health authorities to conduct contact tracing and deep cleaning to be undertaken, to ensure the safety of staff and students prior to reopening," the spokeswoman said.